New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A court staff posted at the Rohini District Courts Complex here has tested positive for COVID-19, a circular said on Thursday.

According to the circular issued by District Judge R P Pandey, the staff was posted as the Reader in the court of Additional District Judge Sanjay Jindal and tested positive for the infection on June 22.

The official had last visited the court premises on June 19 and had come in contact with the personal assistant posted at the judge's court, said the circular.

The officials posted in the Judge Jindal's court who had reported to court on June 19 and came in contact with him have been advised to self quarantine themselves as per medical advice and take all necessary precautions as per advisory/guidelines of the Centre, it said.

