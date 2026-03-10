New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Two alleged shooters wanted in connection with the murder of a businessman in Bawana were injured and arrested following an encounter with the Delhi Police in the Rohini area late Monday night, officials said.

According to police, the accused had been on the run for nearly a month after the businessman was shot dead in Bawana. Acting on specific inputs about their movement in Rohini, a police team laid a trap to intercept them.

When the police attempted to stop the suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire in which around 11 rounds were fired from both sides.

During the encounter, both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were overpowered by the police team.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Irfan and Aishwarya Pandey. Police recovered a pistol, live cartridges and a motorcycle from their possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the murder may have links with foreign-based gangsters Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit. The responsibility for the businessman's killing was earlier claimed through a post on social media.

Further investigation is underway, and police are questioning the accused to ascertain the larger conspiracy behind the crime.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old minor was among those taken into custody by the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Uttam Nagar murder case. The minor, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was apprehended alongside 7 other wanted individuals, including 3 women who were tracked down to Delhi's Khyala area after being on the run since the incident.

The Delhi Police has shared an update regarding the arrest of 7 more individuals and the apprehension of 1 minor who were wanted co-accused in the Uttam Nagar case.

According to the Delhi Police, The list of the 7 arrested persons includes Sayra or Kali, wife of Ramzan, (40); Sarifan, wife of Gaffar, (50); Salma, wife of Jumadeen (36); Suhail @ Sahil, son of Imamuddheen (21); Sameer Chauhan, son of Mushtaq (20); Firoj, son of Gaffar (22); and Ismile, son of Gani khan (50), all residents of Uttam Nagar.

Further, one minor was also apprehended, a resident of Uttam Nagar. (14). (ANI)

