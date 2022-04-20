Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported one fresh Covid case on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,53,956, officials said.

The lone case was reported from Srinagar district in Kashmir division, they said.

There are 53 active cases, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,152, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No new Covid-relatedfatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

