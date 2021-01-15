Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 5,485 in Punjab with 12 more fatalities while 242 new cases took the infection count to 1,70,191 on Friday.

There are 2,739 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 37 new cases, Ludhiana 35 and Patiala 33, among the fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 257 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,61,967, as per the bulletin.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 88 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 41,97,346 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

