India News | COVID-19: 100 Pc Testing of People Returning to Goa, Says Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 5 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that all the people, who are coming to the coastal state from outside, are being tested for COVID-19.

"We are doing 100 per cent testing of the people who are entering the state from outside. There are approximately 130 cases in our COVID hospitals and except 5 cases, all are asymptomatic cases," Goa Chief Minister told ANI.

He said that the major number of cases are from Mangor Hill, which has been declared as a containment area by the state government after a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases was reported there.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the COVID-19 infection at Mongor Hill was due to local transmission and there is no community transmission so far.

The restaurants in the state will open from June 8 with adequate social distancing measures to combat COVID-19.

"The religious places will also open from June 8 but they will be barred from conducting the large-gathering functions. Only their routine activities will continue and people can pray individually," he added. (ANI)

