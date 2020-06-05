Maharashtra Reports 139 Deaths, Highest in Single-Day, COVID-19 Tally Crosses 80,000; Mumbai Breaches 46,000

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, June 5: On the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths. On Friday, 139 more people lost their lives due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,849. The number of COVID-9 cases in the state crossed 80,000-mark after 2,436 people contracted the deadly virus. Coronavirus cases in the state increased to 80,229. Coronavirus Outbreak: India's Recovery Rate Close to 50%, Mortality Rate Down to 2.83%.

According to the state health ministry, 35,156 have recovered so far with a recovery rate of close to 44 percent. Currently, there are 42,224 active cases in the state. In Mumbai alone, 46,080 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far after 1,149 people tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll in Maharashtra’s capital also crossed 1,500.

ANI's Tweet:

Maharashtra records 139 deaths today, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day. 2436 persons tested positive for #COVID19 in the state today. Total cases in the state are now at 80229, including 2849 deaths. 35156 patients recovered: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/kaULCJfOUB — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

Mumbai reports country’s 20 percent of coronavirus patients. The active cases in the maximum city are also more than 25,000. According to reports, COVID-19 growth in Mumbai has come down in the past 15 days. Coronavirus growth-rate in the city was over 6.5 percent 15 days ago, but on Thursday it came down to 3.64 percent. Mumbai and Pune together account for 70 per cent of Maharashtra’s caseload.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,851 new coronavirus cases and 273 deaths in a span of 24 hours since Thursday morning. The total coronavirus cases in India have increased to 2,26,770 on Friday. Out of which, 110960 have been active cases. The number of people who have been cured, discharged or migrated has increased to 1,09,461. The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 6348.