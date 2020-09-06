Nashik, Sep 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 43,690 after 1,174 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while 12 deaths took the toll to 933, an official said.

Of the deaths, eight are from Nashik city and one from Malegaon, he said.

Nashik city accounts for 30,053 of the total cases, followed by 10,562 from others parts of the district, 2,831 from Malegaon and 244 from outside the district, the official said.

So far, 35,066 persons have been discharged, including 931 on Sunday.

