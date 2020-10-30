Raipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 1,85,306 on Friday after 1,718 people tested positive, while the number of those who have recovered reached 1,60,918, an official said.

With 49 deaths recorded during the day, the tally of fatalities crossed 2,000-mark to reach 2,038, he said.

A total of 258 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,114 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 22,350 active cases, the official said.

"Raipur reported 152 new cases, taking its total count to 41,227, including 562 deaths. Raigarh recorded 285 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 152, Bilaspur 117, Korba 109 and Mahasamund 83," he said.

"Of the 49 deaths, four took place on Friday, one on Thursday and the rest earlier," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,85,306, New cases 1,718, Death toll 2,038, Recovered 1,60,918, Active cases 22,350, People tested so far 17,86,686.

