Noida (UP), July 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded two more coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the death toll due to the infection in the district to 37, official data showed.

The district also detected 143 new patients as the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far mounted to 3,862, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases rose to 947 from 873 on Wednesday and 851 on Tuesday. Sixty-seven more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, the data showed.

So far, 2,878 COVID-19 patients have got discharged from hospitals in the district, where the recovery rate dropped to 74.52 from 75.58 per cent on Wednesday, 75.48 per cent on Tuesday and 74.10 per cent on Monday, the data showed.

According to the latest death toll of 37, the mortality rate of positive patients in the district stood at 0.95 per cent.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (947) currently has the third highest active cases of COVID-19 after state capital Lucknow (1,971) and adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,497), the data showed.

