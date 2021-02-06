Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the city's infection count to 21,088, according to a medical bulletin.

Also during the day, the death of a 54-year-old woman took the toll to 339, as per the bulletin.

There are 184 active cases in the Union Territory as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 30 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number recoveries to 20,565, it said.

A total of 2,24,192 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,02,161 have tested negative, while reports of 121 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

