Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 363 new cases of coronavirus and 3 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,833 and the toll to 38,216, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 191 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,51,845.

Out of 363 new cases reported on Thursday, 206 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 105 discharges and 2 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,743.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.34 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.82 per cent.

Out of 3 deaths reported on Thursday, 2 are from Bengaluru Urban and one from Hassan.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 206, Uttara Kannada 22, Dakshina Kannada 20, Mysuru 19, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,56,823, followed by Mysuru 1,79,837 and Tumakuru 1,21,107.

Cumulatively a total of 5.34 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,06,300 were tested on Thursday alone.

