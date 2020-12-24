Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Telangana posted 574 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to more than 2.83 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,524.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 109, followed by Rangareddy 48 and Medchal Malkajgiri 42, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on December 23.

Over 2.75 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far.

As many as6,815 patients are under treatment and44,516 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 66.11 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.77 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.05 per cent, while it was 95.7 per cent in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)