Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday reported 81 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,90,499, while the death toll continued to be 4,111 with no fresh fatalities being reported.

A Health department bulletin said 123 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,85,565.

The recovery rate rose to 99.37 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 35, followed by Mancherial (8) district.

The bulletin said 24,848 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 823, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent.

