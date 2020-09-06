Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (PTI) Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,524 after173 cases were reported on Sunday, the Gujarat health departmentsaid.

As the virus claimed three lives during the day, the death tollin the district went up to 1,750, it said.

Also Read | SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Mobbed by Reporters Outside NCB Office, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Questions Work Ethics of Media.

A total of 77 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, which pushed the tally of recovered cases to 26,848, the department said in a statement.

Ahmedabad city reported 152 new cases, while there were 21 cases in the rural parts.

Also Read | Air Tickets Booked For International And Domestic Travel During First Two Phases of Lockdown Will Be Fully Refunded, DGCA Tells Supreme Court.

All three deaths were reported in the areas located within the Ahmebadad Municipal Corporation limits, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)