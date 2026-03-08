By Vipul Kashyap

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): Singer Falguni Pathak is all set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium as cricket fans gather for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand on Sunday.

The popular singer shared her excitement about performing at the world's largest cricket stadium and in front of fans from across the globe.

While speaking to ANI, Pathak said she "hasn't slept for two nights" due to the excitement. The 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' hitmaker added that the thought of performing later on Sunday evening is already giving her "goosebumps," and she is looking forward to enjoying the match as a cricket fan.

"I am very excited. I haven't slept for two nights. It will be my first experience performing in front of such a huge audience for the World Cup at the world's biggest Narendra Modi Stadium. I am very, very excited, and I hope everything will be fine tomorrow," Pathak told ANI.

"I haven't slept for two nights. I am getting goosebumps. There will be fans from all over the world tomorrow. I am also one of them, and I am going to enjoy tomorrow's match. And I am sure, God willing, we will win, India," she added.

When asked about her favourite cricketer, Pathak mentioned former Indian captain MS Dhoni and current star Virat Kohli. "My favourite player was Dhoni. And Virat, of course. I am not a fan of him," she said.

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand are set to lock horns today in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India will aim to create history by defending their title and possibly becoming the first team to win three T20 World Cups. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to stop India's strong batting line-up and counter the bowling threat of Jasprit Bumrah.

Both teams reached the final after strong performances in their previous matches. While New Zealand bounced back after earlier losses with a dominant semi-final win, India delivered a powerful batting performance in their semi-final match against England. (ANI)

