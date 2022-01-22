Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 22 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in 17 more towns and extended its implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 26, informed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday.

The cities where night curfew will be imposed are Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore, Navsari, Navsari, Bilimora, Vyara, Vapi Valsad, Bharuch, Ankleshwar.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in 20-Storey Building, 7 Dead, Several Injured; Here's What We Know So Far.

A review meeting was held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday before announcing the reviewed guidelines.

Earlier on January 7, the government announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

Also Read | Amol Kolhe on Playing Nathuram Godse on Screen: I Believe in Gandhian Thoughts, Played This Role to Challenge Myself as an Actor.

As per COVID-19 guidelines, as many as 150 persons are allowed in the open and 50 per cent in closed space for any social religious function. The cinema halls, libraries, auditoriums, gyms are also allowed to function with 50 per cent occupancy.

The public transport both AC and non AC buses can run with 75 per cent of its sitting capacity and standing is not allowed.

The occupancies are restricted in marriages and funerals also. As many as 150 persons are allowed in the open, 50 per cent in closed space for marriage and 100 people are in funerals.

As per the guidelines, all businesses, offices, shops, shopping malls etc can be opened till 10:00 pm and 75 per cent sitting capacity in the restaurant is permitted.

Earlier on Friday, Gujarat reported 21,225 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. So far, Gujarat reported 10,22,788 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)