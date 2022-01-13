Patna (Bihar) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Bihar government has set up a 24*7 Contact Tracing Cell in Patna in order to trace the contacts of COVID-19-infected patients in the state.

The cell is equipped with doctors and data entry operators with 20 members each.

"After a person is tested positive for COVID-19, the cell sends a team of healthcare workers and collect samples of the contacts of the COVID-19 patient. Later, the samples are sent to RMRL hospital for testing. A patient can opt to remain under home isolation or in COVID-19 care centre," said Prashant Kumar, in-charge of a COVID-19 Contact Tracing Centre. (ANI)

