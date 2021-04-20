New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing on Tuesday launched special state-wise COVID-19 helpline numbers for assisting those in need.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched dedicated helplines for Mumbai (020 6732 6460), Delhi (011 6119 5322), Maharashtra (020 6732 6090), Madhya Pradesh (0731 4821 330) and Puducherry (044 6171 3330).

Similar helplines have also been launched in Bihar, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur, the BJYM said in a statement.

Members of the BJYM unit attend calls received on the helpline numbers and provide assistance with respect to COVID-19 testing, availability of medicines, vaccination and hospitalisation in coordination with local authorities.

"Bharatiya Janata Party has always been pro-active in listening to and addressing the concerns of citizens. Whenever there is any issue affecting the public at large, the Yuva Morcha in particular has continuously provided community service and this helpline is an extension of our mantra," BJYM President Tejasvi Surya said.

"With states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka facing an exponential increase in the number of infections, the BJYM has launched this helpline to counsel and help citizens,” he added.

In the first stage, helplines have been made functional in the states that are grappling with a high number of cases. These will be made functional in all BJYM state units in the next two days.

Apart from this, the BJYM is planning to conduct a countrywide plasma donation drive at the end of this month, the statement said.

“The BJYM is also actively involved in conducting vaccination drives across the country. It has also arranged for mass COVID-19 testing in villages, industrial units and apartment complexes,” it claimed.

