Nashik, Jul 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose by 257 to 7,259 on Monday while the death toll mounted by nine to 341, an official said.

While six of the nine deaths were reported from the limits of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), the rest three fatalities were reported from other parts of the district, an official release said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress MLAs Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena Among Others, at Hotel in Manesar: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

Of the total 7,259 patients, 1,147 patients are from Malegaon, 4,263 from Nashik city and 1,712 from other parts of the district.

The number of the recovered cases has gone up by 270 to 4,789 in the district, it stated.

Also Read | Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Lockdown: PMC Issues List of Activities Allowed and Not Allowed; Here's What's Open and Shut.

A total of 1,028 new suspected cases were admitted to various hospitals in the district in the day.

Altogether 3,238 people are currently under treatment at various hospitals.

A total of 28,528 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 7,259 returned a positive result while 20,707 turned out to be negative, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)