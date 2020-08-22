Pune, Aug 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 1,42,461 with addition of 3,280 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Saturday.

The cumulative toll mounted to 3,495 with 69 deaths, he said.

"Of the total 3,280 cases, 1,577 patients are from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which now has 82,170 patients. With addition of 1,039 cases, the count in Pimpri Chinchwad area now stands at 40,898. The number of cases in rural, civil hospital and the Pune Cantonment Board area stands at 19,393," the official said.

A total of 1,427 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, he said.

