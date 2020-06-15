India News | COVID-19 Cases Increase, Fortunate That Community Transmission Absent: Manipur CM

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 15 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that even though the number of positive cases is increasing, it is fortunate that community transmits is not taking place.

He further said that the rise in cases is taking place within the quarantine centre due to lack of discipline among the inmates. He added that those travelling without masks will be booked.

"The number of positive cases is increasing but the fortunate thing is that it is not transmitting through the community. It is taking place within the quarantine centre, it is due to the lack of discipline among the inmates and lack of coordination within the quarantine centre," said N Biren Singh.

He added, "We have decided to strictly impose the lockdown, SOP, protocols, and we have also started imposition of masks in the public places, which will be mandatory. Those travelling without masks will definitely be booked under the law and we have already started it." (ANI)

