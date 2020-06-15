Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12

Education Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 07:47 AM IST
A+
A-
GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12
Representational Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Gujarat, June 15: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2020 for commerce and arts streams today. Students who had appeared for GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2020 and GSEB 12th Arts Result 2020 can check their results on the official website gseb.org.

More details like pass percentage, toppers and other statistics would be released by the Gujarat Board at around 8 am. GSEB Class 10th Result 2020 Declared: Passing Percentage of Gujarat Board SSC Result is 60.64%; Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org.

Here's how students can check their scores:

  1. Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

  2.  Click on the link that says 'GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce'

  3. Fill seat number at the result page

  4. Your result will appear on the website

  5. Download the result for your future reference.

Last week, GSEB released the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), class 10 examination. The results this year have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. In May, GSEB declared the HSC class 12 board exam result 2020 for science stream.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 07:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
GSEB 12th Arts Result 2020 GSEB 12th Commerce GSEB Commerce And Arts Stream Declared GSEB HSC Result 2020 gseb.org Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board
You might also like
GSEB Class 10th Result 2020 Declared: Passing Percentage of Gujarat Board SSC Result is 60.64%; Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org
Education

GSEB Class 10th Result 2020 Declared: Passing Percentage of Gujarat Board SSC Result is 60.64%; Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org
GSEB SSC Result 2020 Date: Result to be Declared on June 9, Here's How You Can Check Gujarat Board 10th Scores at gseb.org
Education

GSEB SSC Result 2020 Date: Result to be Declared on June 9, Here's How You Can Check Gujarat Board 10th Scores at gseb.org
GUJCET 2020 Application Forms Released by GSEB Online at gujcet.gseb.org; Know How to Apply, Application Fees and More
Education

GUJCET 2020 Application Forms Released by GSEB Online at gujcet.gseb.org; Know How to Apply, Application Fees and More
Ahmedabad Mass Cheating Incident: 959 Students Attempt Same Questions And Make Exact Same Mistakes
Education

Ahmedabad Mass Cheating Incident: 959 Students Attempt Same Questions And Make Exact Same Mistakes
Mathematics Teacher Fails to Do Simple Addition! Gujarat Board Student Scores 80/50 Marks in SSC Class 10 Exam
Education

Mathematics Teacher Fails to Do Simple Addition! Gujarat Board Student Scores 80/50 Marks in SSC Class 10 Exam
Gujarat Board GSHSEB to Name & Shame Teachers for Committing Blunders in the Class 10 & 12 Board Exam Evaluations
Education

Gujarat Board GSHSEB to Name & Shame Teachers for Committing Blunders in the Class 10 & 12 Board Exam Evaluations
GSHSEB to Follow CBSE! Gujarat State Board Introduces New Exam Pattern for Classes 10, 12 Students
Education

GSHSEB to Follow CBSE! Gujarat State Board Introduces New Exam Pattern for Classes 10, 12 Students
Gujarat Board 10th Exam: All 96 Students of Same Class Have ‘Vikram’ as best Friend! Hilarious Mass Cheating Caught
Education

Gujarat Board 10th Exam: All 96 Students of Same Class Have ‘Vikram’ as best Friend! Hilarious Mass Cheating Caught
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.78 74.03
Kolkata 77.64 69.80
Mumbai 82.70 72.64
Chennai 79.53 72.18
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement