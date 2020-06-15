GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12

Gujarat, June 15: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2020 for commerce and arts streams today. Students who had appeared for GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2020 and GSEB 12th Arts Result 2020 can check their results on the official website gseb.org.

More details like pass percentage, toppers and other statistics would be released by the Gujarat Board at around 8 am. GSEB Class 10th Result 2020 Declared: Passing Percentage of Gujarat Board SSC Result is 60.64%; Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org.

Here's how students can check their scores:

Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org Click on the link that says 'GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce' Fill seat number at the result page Your result will appear on the website Download the result for your future reference.

Last week, GSEB released the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), class 10 examination. The results this year have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. In May, GSEB declared the HSC class 12 board exam result 2020 for science stream.

