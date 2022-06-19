Raipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 46 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 11,53,068, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

Of the 46 new cases, 20 were recorded in Raipur, followed by eight in Bilaspur and seven in Surguja, among other districts. Not a single case was registered in 19 districts.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 2.05, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,601 after 20 people completed their home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 432, the official said.

As 2,248 samples were examined on Sunday, the overall test count went up to 1,78,04,963.

