Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) West Bengal registered twin records of the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 fatalities and cases on Saturday, as 19 people succumbed to the disease and 743 more tested positive for the virus, the state health department said.

The death toll mounted to 736, while the state's coronavirus tally shot up to 21,231, a bulletin released by the department said.

The number of active cases stood at 6,329, it said.

Since Friday, 595 patients have been discharged, taking the number of cured patients to 14,166.

A record 11,018 samples have been tested in the state during the period, the bulletin added.

