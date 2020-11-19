New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi recorded 7,546 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.1 lakh, even as 98 more fatalities pushed the toll to 8,041, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 62,437 tests conducted the previous day, including 22,067 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date.

The positivity rate stood at 12.09 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

Ninety-eight more fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to over 8,000-mark.

The active cases tally rose to 43,221 on Thursday from 42,458, the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 5,10,630.

