New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the capital city, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that each coach can accommodate only about 25 passengers and requested travellers to keep extra time as entry is being regulated.

DMRC advised passengers to travel only if absolutely essential.

"An 8 coach Metro train can generally carry about 2400 passengers. This comprises approximately 50 seated passengers and 250 standing passengers per coach. With present restrictions of 50 per cent seating and no standing, each coach can now accommodate only about 25 passengers," DMRC said in a tweet on Thursday.

DMRC tweeted, "Therefore, an 8 coach train can now accommodate approximately 200 passengers only. This is less than 10 per cent of a train's normal carrying capacity. Therefore, travel only if absolutely essential." "Also, keep extra time in your commute by the Metro as entry has to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which is resulting in the queues outside stations," it said.

Earlier, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday informed that travel will be allowed only for up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside the trains and added that no passenger will be allowed to stand in the train.

This comes after Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan came into effect in Delhi amid a surge in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant.

In an official statement, DMRC said, "In view of the COVID-19 guidelines, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity inside the trains. No standing passenger will be allowed. Entry into Metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates to ensure compliance with the guidelines."

"Out of 712 metro gates, only 444 will be kept open as of now," DMRC said.

As per the guidelines, restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity while cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect.

Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan has come into effect, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media persons on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan."

"In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One need not worry but should exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

