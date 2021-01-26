Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Year 2021 has dawned with a lot of optimism with the launch of the vaccination drive for COVID-19 after the pandemic caused difficulties last year, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said leading the state in the celebration of the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

The state celebrated the Republic Day with patriotism and fervour and Soundararajan unfurled the tri-colour at the main function here.

Addressing the gathering, she said the spread of COVID-19 has been effectively contained in Telangana due to the well- coordinated efforts of the state and Central governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to city-based Bharat Biotech to review the development of its indigenous vaccine -- Covaxin - gave a great impetus to quicken the process, she said.

"With the combined and well-coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state government, the spread of the virus has been effectively contained," she said, adding the New Year has began with a lot of optimism as the vaccination drive against the infection has been taken up.

The case fatality rate in the state has been brought down to the lowest possible by offering the best medical treatment and strict implementation of the lockdown, she said.

The fatality rate in the state, which has recorded 2,93,590 positive cases as of Monday, stood at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

A total of 76 lakh tests for COVID-19 had been conducted in the state, working out to two lakh tests per every 10 lakh population as against the national average of 1.39 lakh, the Governor said.

"Thus, the state has been performing well in containing ill-effects of COVID-19," she said, hailing the services of medical and health department staff, police personnel, sanitation workers, journalists and others who stood in the forefront in the fight against the pandemic.

Recalling the various assistance provided by the state government to the poor during the lockdown, she said 12 kg of rice and Rs 1,500 cash assistance per month were provided, besides serving free meals through 'Annapurna' canteens.

The Governor spoke about the numerous welfare and development schemes of the TRS government including those for progress of villages and towns and investment support initiative "Rythu Bandhu" and life insurance "Rythu Bima" for the farmers.

