Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 5,404, while 211 fresh cases brought the infection count to 1,67,652 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The state has 2,983 active cases of the novel coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases in the state, Mohali reported a maximum of 36, Patiala 25 and Ludhiana 23.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,59,265 after 293 more coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, according to the bulletin.

Three critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 84 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 39,88,705 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)