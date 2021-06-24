Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 19 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the fatality toll to 9,333, while 102 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,68,002.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two each from Gurgaon, Hisar, Panipat and Bhiwani districts.

Palwal (20), Fatehabad (10) and Panchkula (10) were the only districts where the fresh cases were recorded in double digits on Thursday, while in the four of the remaining 19 districts in the state, there were no new cases reported during the past 24 hours, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,990.

A total of 7,56,679 patients have recovered so far in the state, as per the bulletin, adding the recovery rate was 98.53 percent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 7.80 percent, it said.

