Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported two Covid-related deaths, which took the toll to 9,635, while 29 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,913 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The latest deaths were reported from Jhajjar and Bhiwani districts, it said.

The bulletin said that among the districts, seven cases were from Fatehabad while four cases each were from Gurgaon, Karnal and Palwal districts.

There are 712 active cases in the state. The total recoveries so far are 7,59,566 and the recovery rate is 98.66 percent, it said.

