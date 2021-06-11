Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 43 Covid-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 8,904 while 463 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,65,096.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include seven from Panipat and five each from Sirsa and Hisar districts.

Meanwhile, Sirsa reported 41 new cases while 44 were from Palwal and 36 from Faridabad.

The total active cases are 5,749, the bulletin said.

The total recoveries so far are 7,50,443 while the recovery rate is 98.08 per cent, it said.

The cumulative positivity rate is 8.10 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)