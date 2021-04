Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], April 24 (ANI): Mizoram government has decided to use various hotels in Aizwal district for quarantine facilities due to COVID-19 situation in the state.

Hotels empanelled by the state government are -- Landmark Hotel of Bawngkawn area of the district, followed by Hotel Serow in Chaltlang Lily Veng area, Hotel Orchid in Dawrpui, LBL Lodge in Bungkawn, Hotel South View in Kulikawn, Annexe Home Stay in Zotlang and Riahrun Home Stay in Ramhlun area.

According to guidelines, any person who wishes to be quarantined at a particular hotel/ home stay shall apply in writing to the Deputy Commissioner concerned well ahead of their scheduled arrival.

Once the application is received, the Deputy Commissioner/ Chairman, District Level Task Force shall allot the hotel/ home stay under intimation to the health authorities/Quarantine Management Unit, H&FW Dept.

No person(s) quarantined at the hotel/ home stay shall be allowed to check out unless discharged by the Deputy Commissioner/Chairman, District Level Task Force/ CMO concerned, except persons for short stay.

Any person(s) quarantined at hotels shall be advised to register themselves in the Aarogya setu and mCovid-19 mobile applications.

Mizoram reported 644 active cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

