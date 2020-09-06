Shimla, Sep 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 397 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the state's infection tally to 7,416, an official said.

The number of active cases in the state has also climbed to 2,176, special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said.

One coronavirus death was reported in Una district on Sunday taking the death toll in the state to 54.

Solan accounts for 15 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by 10 fatalities in Kangra, eight in Mandi, five each in Hamirpur and Una, four each in Chamba and Shimla, and three in Sirmaur.

Of the 397 fresh cases, 68 were reported from Kullu, 60 from Kangra, 57 from Solan, 52 from Chamba, 40 from Mandi, 31 each from Shimla and Bilaspur, 22 from Sirmaur, 20 from Hamirpur and 16 from Una, Jindal said.

Meanwhile, 197 patients recovered from the infection -- 58 in Solan, 48 in Sirmaur, 19 in Hamirpur, 15 in Shimla, 14 each in Bilaspur and Kangra, 11 in Una and nine each in Chamba and Kullu.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 5,138, Jindal said, adding that 46 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 408, followed by Kangra (381), Sirmaur (333), Una (216), Hamirpur (167), Chamba (157), Bilaspur (147), Shimla (130), Kullu (106), Mandi (97), Kinnaur (33) and Lahaul-Spiti (1).

