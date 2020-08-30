Hamirpur (HP), Aug 30 (PTI) A local government hospital here on Sunday closed its out patient departments (OPDs) and operation theatres for two days after two of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Medical Superintendent of the Government Medical College, Anil Verma, said the decision of closing OPDs and operation theatres on Monday and Tuesday had been taken after a meeting with Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till September 30, Here Are The Full Guidelines.

He, however, said that emergency services would continue as usual.

Verma said that the hospital would be open to the people on Wednesday after sanitising it fully as per the protocol of the central government.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Self-Isolate for 4 Days As 2 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)