Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): An entrepreneur from Hyderabad has developed software for COVID-19 patients to find hospitals with bed availability.

While speaking to ANI, Arun Varma said, "We have built covidbedavailibility.in for this pandemic. Patients face the biggest challenge of identifying beds in the right closet of their locality, so our solution will give the right information for all the patients. So, this solution is designed for the government to inform about the ward rooms, control rooms and hospitals. Using an individual login, hospitals can update about admitted and discharged patients."

"The government can maintain a central database of patients and monitor their health and forecast the bed availability, and it can also track how many ventilators are available and patient-doctor ratio balance. Communication from hospital to hospital can be established," he added. (ANI)

