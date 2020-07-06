Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): The gates of Hyderabad's famous historical monuments Golconda Fort and Charminar were thrown open for visitors on Monday after months of shutdown due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

While no person visited Charminar till the evening on its first day of reopening, around 20 people visited the Golconda Fort.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Burnt Body of Teenage Girl Found in Trichy's Ettari Village, Police Begin Probe.

Mohammed Shoaib, Shopkeeper beside Charminar, said, "Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are not visiting the monuments. Since morning no person has entered the monument."

While a guide at Golconda Fort said only 20 people visited the place.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 39 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

Mohammed Musharraf Ali, Guide at Golconda Fort, speaking to ANI said, "Nearly 20 people have visited the fort. The number of visitors is less due to the COVID-19 outbreak." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)