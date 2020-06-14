India News | COVID-19: India Records Highest Single-day Spike of 11,929 Cases; Death Toll Reaches 9,195

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with as many as 1,04,568 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687) and Delhi (38,958). (ANI)

