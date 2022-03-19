Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded three fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 4,53,523, while no death due to the virus was reported in 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, one was from Jammu division and two from Kashmir, they said.

There are 107 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 4,48,666, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,750.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

