Srinagar, Nov 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 174 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the infection tally to 3,34,180, while two fatalities in the last 24 hours raised the pandemic toll to 4,450 in the Union territory, officials said.

Twenty-four of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 150 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 68 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Baramulla district which reported 29 new infections.

There are 1,515 active novel coronavirus cases in the UT, while the count of recovered patients stands at 3,28,215, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said the mucormycosis (black fungus) tally in remained unchanged at 49 in the Union territory as no fresh case was reported.

