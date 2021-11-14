Patna, November 14: Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an Army personnel for leaking secret information to a Pakistani handler, an official said. The accused, identified as Janardhan Prasad Singh, was arrested on secret information provided by the Intelligence Bureau. The accused confessed that he has shared some information pertaining to Army cantonment Danapur during a chat with a Pakistani woman, the official said. BSF Jawan From Punjab Arrested for Sending Secret Information to Pakistan Intelligence.

Bihar ATS believes that Singh, a native of Nalanda district and deployed in Danapur cantonment, was honey-trapped by the Pakistani woman. Singh was probably blackmailed by the Pakistani woman to share secret information about the Army establishments in the country, the official added. Punjab Police Arrested 2 Army Personnel For Spying, Leaking Information to Pakistan's ISI.

The accused has also shared some classified documents with her as well. Further investigation is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2021 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).