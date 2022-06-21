Srinagar, June 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, officials said here.

With this, the infection tally in the union territory has climbed to 4,54,54, whereas the death toll rose to 4,754, they said.

According to officials, 19 cases were reported from Jammu division and six from Kashmir valley.

There are total 185 active cases in the union territory, whereas 4,49,606 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

There are total 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory, they added.

