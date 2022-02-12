Srinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 458 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,50,331 while three more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 252 were from the Jammu division and 206 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 756 posts in East Coast Railway RRC Bhubaneshwar at rrcbbs.org.in; Check Details here.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 88 cases followed by 80 cases from Srinagar district.

There are 6,255 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,39,332, they said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Samajwadi Party Leader Rubina Khan Issues Threat, Says Will Chop off Hands of Any Man Who Touches Their Hijab.

The death toll stands at 4,744.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)