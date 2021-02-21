Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI): Kerala reported 4,070 new positive cases and 15 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, taking the total affected by the virus to 10,35,006 and the deaths to 4,089 in the state so far.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said 57,241 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 7.11 per cent.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the most number of cases at 552 followed by Ernakulam 514, Kottayam 440 and Pathanamthitta 391.

"Out of those infected today, 68 had come from outside the state while 3,704 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 269 is yet to be traced. A total of 29 health workers are among the infected," Minister said in a press release.

Meanwhile, 4,345 recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total cured in the state to 9,71,975.

Currently, 58,313 are under treatment.

There are 2,46,811 people under observation out of whom 9,151 are in isolation wards of various hospitals in the state,the Minister said.

Eight new regions were added to the list of hot spots in the state while two regions were removed.

As of now, there are 372 such spots across the state. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)