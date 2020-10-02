Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has given administrative approval to purchase medicines and equipment worth Rs 633.92 crore for COVID-19 treatment, an official said on Friday.

The approval was given through a health department order issued on Thursday, the official said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case; DMRC Regulates Entry & Exit at Key Stations Amid Surge in Protesters.

He added that the revenue of the state had declined due to the outbreak and lockdown, and those in charge of procuring the medicines and equipment with this amount must adhere to technical specifications laid down by experts.

The money should be used to buy Remdesivir medicine, RT-PCR and antigen testing kits, oxygen apparatus etc, he added.

Also Read | Sawai Madhopur Alleged Rape Case: Five Including Ex-BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Arrested by Rajasthan Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)