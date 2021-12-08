Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 893 new coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths, but did not record any new Omicron variant case in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Wednesday.

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the state's overall infection tally reached 66,40,888 and the toll rose to 1,41,204, it said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had recorded 669 coronavirus cases and 19 fatalities.

The health bulletin said 1,040 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which pushed the recovery count to 64,89,720.

The state's recovery rate stands at 97.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said.

A total of 6,63,88,902 tests have bee conducted in the state so far, 1,33,358 of them in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 74,170 people are in home quarantine and 891 others in institutional quarantine, the department added.

On the new strain of the virus, the bulletin said, "There is no new case of Omicron variant in the state today. As of today, there are 10 cases of Omicron variant in the state," it added.

A total of 46,590 international travellers arrived in the state through the Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports. Of these, 7,930 were from 'at risk' countries. RT-PCR test was conducted on all 7,930 travellers from 'at risk' countries and nine samples were sent for genome sequencing, it added.

There are 6,286 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Five districts and five civic bodies across the state did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and satellite townships, reported 423 cases and two deaths.

Pune division reported 271 new cases, Nashik division 90, Kolhapur 30, Akola 15, Nagpur 10, Latur 17, Aurangabad 29 and Latur division 25 new cases.

Nagpur, Akola, Aurangabad did not report any fatality in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 893, positive cases 66,40,888, fatalities 10, death toll 1,41,204, recoveries 64,89,720, active cases 6,286, total tests 6,63,88,902.

