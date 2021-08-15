Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Mumbai reported 267 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the city's infection count to 7,39,336, while four deaths pushed the toll to 15,989, civic authorities said.

Notably, this is the seventh day in a row when the number of new cases in the megalopolis remained under 300. Also, this is the ninth occasion in August when the single-day infection count of the city remained below this figure.

The country's financial capital had reported 262 COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday.

A health bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 308 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, which took the overall recovery figure to 7,18,083.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 2,834, it said.

As 35,707 tests were conducted in the city during the day, the overall test count reached 86,52,262, the civic body said.

