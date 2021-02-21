Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 626 to reach 1,43,133 on Sunday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 455 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,275 and the recovery count stands at 1,32,861, leaving it with an active caseload of 5,997, he added.

With 6,335 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,66,457, he said.

