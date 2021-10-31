Nashik, Oct 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,10,875 on Sunday with the addition of 60 cases, while the death toll increased by two to touch 8,681, an official said.

The discharge of 70 people increased the recovery count to 4,01,576, he said.

With 4,870 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 27,40,558, he added.

