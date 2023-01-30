Raipur, Jan 30 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Monday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,777 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by one and reached 11,63,628, leaving the state with three active cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,75,296 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,362 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,777, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,628, active cases 3, today tests 1,362, total tests 1,88,75,296.

