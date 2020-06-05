India News | COVID-19: Number of Active Cases in Goa Touch 130, Says CM

Panaji, Jun 5 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Goa has reached 130 as on Friday, and widespread testing for the infection was underway in Mangor Hill, the state's first containment area, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The Mangor Hill area in Vasco has seen a sizable number of cases, but it is local spread and not community transmission, Sawant added.

"The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Goa as on Friday is 130. We are testing people in Mangor Hill," he said.

Sawant informed that restaurants and religious places would open from June 8 in the state with social distancing measures in place.

